Know Your Wine - Some Tips And Tricks

Simply enjoying wine is great, but with a bit of knowledge, you can be your own sommelier! This article will guide you through many ideas which you may never have thought of before. This will ensure that you start pouring a glass of wine which never disappoints yourself or your guests.

Never cook with a wine that you do not enjoy the flavor of. When wine cooks down during the cooking process, it concentrates. Any flavors that you do not like will be more prevalent, which means you will not like the taste of the food you have worked so hard to prepare.

If you are having oysters or seafood, stick to white wine. White wine is lighter and has a higher acidity level, so it is best to have this when you are eating lighter foods. Seafood is a perfect combination with white wine, and will help to maximize the sensation that you get.

If you enjoy cooking, try incorporating wine into your dinner menu. Wine can be used in a variety of cooking formats including sauces and marinades. If you have small children, you need not be concerned about cooking with wine as most of the alcohol is cooked out during the cooking process.

Purchasing individual bottles are the best way find a wine that you like, without making a big commitment. Since there are many different varieties, this gives you the opportunity to sample several and find one that is right for you. It is wise to purchase just one bottle before you decide to buy a whole case.

If you tend to get headaches right after drinking wine, you should try a different kind of wine. For instance, some people only get headaches from red wines. If the headaches persist, you should go to your doctor to make sure it is safe for you to keep drinking wine.

The types of grapes determine if a wine is red or white. Red wine is made from purple grapes, giving it a strong body. White wines are made from green grapes, making the wine crisper and lighter. That's the basics between the two, but there are so many more differences.

Read up on wine during your free time. The more that you learn about wine, the better you will be at picking new wines to add to your collection. There is a lot to know, so spend time learning when you can if you want to become a true wine connoisseur.

Many grapes for wines are grown on hills as they're typically protected from frost there. At the same time, water won't pool on a hill and drains away, keeping grapes safe from rot or over-watering. If you plan to make your own wine, plant your grapes on a hill which faces south.

Go to wine tastings when you can. Wine tastings are the best place to test your pallet against the many different types and brands of wine. You can even find some that are free, but do remember to spit your wine. You can not accurately tell the taste of a wine once you begin to become intoxicated.

When dining out with friends, do not order wine by the glass. Purchase the bottle and share with the crowd at your table. You'll save a lot of money and might even come across your new favorite wine.

Keep a journal just for wine. The easiest way to keep track of the wines that you enjoy and the ones that you do not like is to keep a list of them. You can also include the foods that you drank them with so that you can repeat the experience if you like.

Break out of the pairings mythology. It's not the case that reds only taste good with meats and whites only with fish. There are wines on both sides that pair up well with these dishes. Open up your mind to experimenting with these variations. Otherwise you may be limiting your creativity with wine!

Investigate the place that you would like to have a wine tasting at so that you are not surprised. It is better to be safe than sorry. You don't want to go to one just to be dismissed.

If you're about to drink a very young red wine, a recent vintage, hold the stem of the glass and swirl it around. This lets all the flavors, and aromas come out of the wine while oxygen is introduced to the wine itself. This softens the tannins and makes for a great drink.

When selecting a red wine, you need to give the wine a chance to breathe after opening. This gives the wine more time to interact with the oxygen in the air. If you are pressed for time, pour the wine through an aerator and into a decanter so that it breathes properly first.

When buying wine, the year it was produced is not necessarily the most important factor. While the climate of a region can change the taste of a wine, most of the largest wine-producing regions have fairly consistent temperatures. This means that a bottle produced in California in 2005 and a bottle from 2007, for example, should taste pretty similar.

As you now know, there is a lot of information to deal with when it comes to wine. However, when you have the right information and put in a little effort, you can be a wine expert in no time. Just make sure to enjoy your wine education, as it is supposed to be fun!